Investors finally get a glimpse of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) volume hitting the figure of 0.8 million.

May 27, 2022, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) trading session started at the price of $108.48, that was 1.54% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $109.84 and dropped to $108.36 before settling in for the closing price of $107.97. A 52-week range for EMN has been $98.24 – $130.47.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 3.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 78.50%. With a float of $128.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.00 million.

In an organization with 14000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.02, operating margin of +14.01, and the pretax margin is +10.32.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Eastman Chemical Company stocks. The insider ownership of Eastman Chemical Company is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 586,798. In this transaction SVP, Chf Mfg & Eng Ofc of this company sold 4,858 shares at a rate of $120.79, taking the stock ownership to the 3,509 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s SVP & CTO sold 14,738 for $122.75, making the entire transaction worth $1,809,118. This insider now owns 2,249 shares in total.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $2.11) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +8.18 while generating a return on equity of 14.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.35% during the next five years compared to 1.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.07, a number that is poised to hit 2.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.75 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.25.

During the past 100 days, Eastman Chemical Company’s (EMN) raw stochastic average was set at 34.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $111.60. However, in the short run, Eastman Chemical Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $110.19. Second resistance stands at $110.76. The third major resistance level sits at $111.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $108.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $107.80. The third support level lies at $107.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) Key Stats

There are 128,882K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.92 billion. As of now, sales total 10,476 M while income totals 857,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,714 M while its last quarter net income were 235,000 K.