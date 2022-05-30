Investors must take note of Agora Inc.’s (API) performance last week, which was -17.60%.

On May 27, 2022, Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) opened at $5.78, lower -1.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.83 and dropped to $5.61 before settling in for the closing price of $5.82. Price fluctuations for API have ranged from $5.31 to $49.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 72.60% at the time writing. With a float of $63.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1311 employees.

Agora Inc. (API) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Agora Inc. is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%.

Agora Inc. (API) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Agora Inc. (API). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agora Inc. (API)

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) saw its 5-day average volume 0.89 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Agora Inc.’s (API) raw stochastic average was set at 4.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.86 in the near term. At $5.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.51. The third support level lies at $5.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Key Stats

There are currently 105,871K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 674.38 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 167,980 K according to its annual income of -72,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 40,390 K and its income totaled -21,180 K.