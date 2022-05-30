Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors must take note of Agora Inc.’s (API) performance last week, which was -17.60%.

Company News

On May 27, 2022, Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) opened at $5.78, lower -1.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.83 and dropped to $5.61 before settling in for the closing price of $5.82. Price fluctuations for API have ranged from $5.31 to $49.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.
Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!
Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 72.60% at the time writing. With a float of $63.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1311 employees.

Agora Inc. (API) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Agora Inc. is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%.

Agora Inc. (API) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Agora Inc. (API). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agora Inc. (API)

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) saw its 5-day average volume 0.89 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Agora Inc.’s (API) raw stochastic average was set at 4.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.86 in the near term. At $5.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.51. The third support level lies at $5.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Key Stats

There are currently 105,871K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 674.38 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 167,980 K according to its annual income of -72,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 40,390 K and its income totaled -21,180 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) with a beta value of 1.65 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) stock priced at $0.65, up 4.67% from the previous day...
Read more

Now that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s volume has hit 0.81 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Shaun Noe -
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) kicked off on May 27, 2022, at the price of $56.50, up 0.30% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

A look at DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s (DICE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.51, soaring 3.45% from the previous trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.