Investors must take note of Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s (SLNO) performance last week, which was -8.48%.

A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) stock priced at $0.17, up 1.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1755 and dropped to $0.1602 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. SLNO’s price has ranged from $0.13 to $1.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.50%. With a float of $61.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.02 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 20 workers is very important to gauge.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 40.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 284. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 800 shares at a rate of $0.35, taking the stock ownership to the 3,911,804 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 21, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 39,033 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $14,559. This insider now owns 370,227 shares in total.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -97.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 35.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO)

The latest stats from [Soleno Therapeutics Inc., SLNO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.13 million was superior to 0.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s (SLNO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2098, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5205. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1759. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1833. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1912. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1606, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1527. The third support level lies at $0.1453 if the price breaches the second support level.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.95 million, the company has a total of 80,089K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -30,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -5,720 K.