Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 3,671 M

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) kicked off on May 27, 2022, at the price of $66.56, up 3.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.115 and dropped to $66.42 before settling in for the closing price of $65.78. Over the past 52 weeks, LW has traded in a range of $49.71-$85.72.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 4.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -13.10%. With a float of $143.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.10 million.

In an organization with 7800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.66, operating margin of +12.93, and the pretax margin is +9.71.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 12, was worth 261,319. In this transaction SVP, CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFF of this company sold 3,768 shares at a rate of $69.35, taking the stock ownership to the 20,119 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 06, when Company’s SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT sold 500 for $70.00, making the entire transaction worth $35,000. This insider now owns 13,907 shares in total.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2022, the organization reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.44) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +8.66 while generating a return on equity of 88.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.75% during the next five years compared to 2.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s (LW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.83 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.96.

During the past 100 days, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s (LW) raw stochastic average was set at 83.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.46. However, in the short run, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.60. Second resistance stands at $69.20. The third major resistance level sits at $70.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.21.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.50 billion has total of 144,447K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,671 M in contrast with the sum of 317,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 955,000 K and last quarter income was 106,600 K.