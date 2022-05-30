Last month’s performance of -11.47% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) stock priced at $164.13, up 3.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $169.12 and dropped to $164.13 before settling in for the closing price of $163.30. ARE’s price has ranged from $156.94 to $224.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 18.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -36.50%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 559 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.67, operating margin of +24.51, and the pretax margin is +30.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 857,350. In this transaction Co-Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $171.47, taking the stock ownership to the 175,602 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 27, when Company’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 1,865 for $189.55, making the entire transaction worth $353,511. This insider now owns 24,039 shares in total.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.96 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +26.65 while generating a return on equity of 4.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.10% during the next five years compared to 31.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.97 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.82.

During the past 100 days, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s (ARE) raw stochastic average was set at 21.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $184.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $197.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $170.43 in the near term. At $172.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $175.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $165.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $162.29. The third support level lies at $160.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.65 billion, the company has a total of 163,218K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,114 M while annual income is 571,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 615,070 K while its latest quarter income was -149,570 K.