Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) soared 4.80 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On May 27, 2022, Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) opened at $8.94, higher 4.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.26 and dropped to $8.7805 before settling in for the closing price of $8.75. Price fluctuations for SWIM have ranged from $8.22 to $32.58 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 20.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -524.60% at the time writing. With a float of $108.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.70 million.

In an organization with 2388 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.80, operating margin of -4.40, and the pretax margin is -8.49.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Latham Group Inc. is 15.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -9.89 while generating a return on equity of -21.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -524.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Latham Group Inc. (SWIM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.01 million. That was better than the volume of 0.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Latham Group Inc.’s (SWIM) raw stochastic average was set at 6.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.22. However, in the short run, Latham Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.36. Second resistance stands at $9.55. The third major resistance level sits at $9.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.40.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) Key Stats

There are currently 119,574K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 630,460 K according to its annual income of -62,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 191,610 K and its income totaled -2,840 K.