Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) to new highs

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $323.02, soaring 5.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $343.20 and dropped to $323.00 before settling in for the closing price of $322.86. Within the past 52 weeks, EPAM’s price has moved between $168.59 and $725.40.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 26.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 45.70%. With a float of $55.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 58824 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.57, operating margin of +14.48, and the pretax margin is +14.19.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of EPAM Systems Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 134,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 400 shares at a rate of $335.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,762 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,000 for $325.00, making the entire transaction worth $325,000. This insider now owns 12,162 shares in total.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.51) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +12.82 while generating a return on equity of 21.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.65% during the next five years compared to 34.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) Trading Performance Indicators

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM)

Looking closely at EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.79 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 21.25.

During the past 100 days, EPAM Systems Inc.’s (EPAM) raw stochastic average was set at 37.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $299.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $492.98. However, in the short run, EPAM Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $348.03. Second resistance stands at $355.72. The third major resistance level sits at $368.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $327.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $315.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $307.63.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.45 billion based on 57,151K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,758 M and income totals 481,650 K. The company made 1,172 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 89,720 K in sales during its previous quarter.