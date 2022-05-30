Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) to new highs

A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) stock priced at $32.29, down 0.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.37 and dropped to $32.29 before settling in for the closing price of $32.31. TVTY’s price has ranged from $21.25 to $32.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 82.50%. With a float of $43.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.84 million.

The firm has a total of 380 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.83, operating margin of +30.50, and the pretax margin is +27.79.

Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Tivity Health Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 997,183. In this transaction Director of this company sold 36,810 shares at a rate of $27.09, taking the stock ownership to the 93,199 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Director bought 110,000 for $21.67, making the entire transaction worth $2,383,700. This insider now owns 482,792 shares in total.

Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.4 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +22.31 while generating a return on equity of 175.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.81% during the next five years compared to 7.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tivity Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tivity Health Inc., TVTY], we can find that recorded value of 0.56 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Tivity Health Inc.’s (TVTY) raw stochastic average was set at 93.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.40. The third major resistance level sits at $32.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.20.

Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.61 billion, the company has a total of 49,932K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 481,250 K while annual income is 104,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 127,510 K while its latest quarter income was 580 K.