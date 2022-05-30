No matter how cynical the overall market is, Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) performance over the last week is recorded -5.71%

On May 27, 2022, Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) opened at $1.00, lower -0.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.03 and dropped to $0.975 before settling in for the closing price of $1.00. Price fluctuations for FLGC have ranged from $0.95 to $21.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -43.40% at the time writing. With a float of $33.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.95 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 162 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -78.80, operating margin of -199.58, and the pretax margin is -238.96.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Flora Growth Corp. is 15.08%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -236.63 while generating a return on equity of -45.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48 and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.02 million, its volume of 0.58 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Flora Growth Corp.’s (FLGC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5702, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4113. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0217 in the near term. At $1.0533, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9433. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9117.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Key Stats

There are currently 65,517K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 76.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,980 K according to its annual income of -21,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,159 K and its income totaled -2,958 K.