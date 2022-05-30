No matter how cynical the overall market is, Urban Edge Properties (UE) performance over the last week is recorded 7.38%

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $18.68, soaring 1.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.81 and dropped to $18.62 before settling in for the closing price of $18.52. Within the past 52 weeks, UE’s price has moved between $14.00 and $20.33.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 5.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.50%. With a float of $110.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 116 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.11, operating margin of +34.90, and the pretax margin is +25.63.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 57,345. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 3,177 shares at a rate of $18.05, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +24.15 while generating a return on equity of 10.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.30% during the next five years compared to -1.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Trading Performance Indicators

Urban Edge Properties (UE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Looking closely at Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.1 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Urban Edge Properties’s (UE) raw stochastic average was set at 60.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.48. However, in the short run, Urban Edge Properties’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.85. Second resistance stands at $18.93. The third major resistance level sits at $19.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.47.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.17 billion based on 117,427K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 425,080 K and income totals 102,690 K. The company made 100,200 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 9,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.