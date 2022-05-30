Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.53

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) open the trading on May 27, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.31% to $12.87. During the day, the stock rose to $12.90 and sunk to $12.78 before settling in for the price of $12.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NWBI posted a 52-week range of $12.04-$15.15.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $125.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $120.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.59.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2251 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +33.85 and Pretax Margin of +37.98.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 65.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23, this organization’s EVP, Chief Risk Officer sold 7,590 shares at the rate of 12.58, making the entire transaction reach 95,482 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 57,102. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s SEVP, Retail Lending sold 126 for 12.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,579. This particular insider is now the holder of 29,102 in total.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.2) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +28.95 while generating a return on equity of 9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.48, and its Beta score is 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.00.

In the same vein, NWBI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI)

[Northwest Bancshares Inc., NWBI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.54% that was lower than 21.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.