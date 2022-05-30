Search
Now that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s volume has hit 0.81 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) kicked off on May 27, 2022, at the price of $56.50, up 0.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.7523 and dropped to $56.25 before settling in for the closing price of $56.48. Over the past 52 weeks, BUD has traded in a range of $52.65-$79.67.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 3.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 801.90%. With a float of $607.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.73 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 169339 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.04, operating margin of +25.52, and the pretax margin is +15.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Brewers Industry. The insider ownership of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is 53.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.80%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.9 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.76) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +8.60 while generating a return on equity of 6.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 801.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 27.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

The latest stats from [Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, BUD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.89 million was inferior to 1.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) raw stochastic average was set at 26.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $56.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $57.05. The third major resistance level sits at $57.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 97.89 billion has total of 1,980,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 54,304 M in contrast with the sum of 4,670 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,235 M and last quarter income was 95,000 K.

A look at DICE Therapeutics Inc.'s (DICE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.51, soaring 3.45% from the previous trading...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) volume hitting the figure of 0.8 million.

Shaun Noe -
May 27, 2022, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) trading session started at the price of $108.48, that was 1.54% jump from the session before....
Read more

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) volume exceeds 0.82 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
On May 27, 2022, Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) opened at $82.16, lower -0.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

