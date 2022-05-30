Now that Keysight Technologies Inc.’s volume has hit 0.85 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

May 27, 2022, Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) trading session started at the price of $143.15, that was 2.81% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $145.25 and dropped to $142.68 before settling in for the closing price of $141.26. A 52-week range for KEYS has been $127.93 – $209.08.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 11.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 44.10%. With a float of $181.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.00 million.

In an organization with 14300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.09, operating margin of +21.88, and the pretax margin is +20.44.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Keysight Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Keysight Technologies Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 80.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 487,011. In this transaction SVP and Secretary of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $162.34, taking the stock ownership to the 20,097 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $158.92, making the entire transaction worth $158,924. This insider now owns 2,626 shares in total.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.67) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +18.09 while generating a return on equity of 25.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.91% during the next five years compared to 19.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.53, a number that is poised to hit 1.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.98 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.60.

During the past 100 days, Keysight Technologies Inc.’s (KEYS) raw stochastic average was set at 25.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $146.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $169.88. However, in the short run, Keysight Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $146.09. Second resistance stands at $146.96. The third major resistance level sits at $148.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $143.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $141.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $140.95.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) Key Stats

There are 181,975K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 27.97 billion. As of now, sales total 4,941 M while income totals 894,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,351 M while its last quarter net income were 258,000 K.