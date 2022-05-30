Search
OceanPal Inc. (OP) volume exceeds 0.71 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

May 27, 2022, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) trading session started at the price of $0.60, that was 2.53% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6299 and dropped to $0.5838 before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. A 52-week range for OP has been $0.39 – $12.09.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 101.70%.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.42, operating margin of +10.04, and the pretax margin is +10.04.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward OceanPal Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of OceanPal Inc. is 2.11%, while institutional ownership is 3.80%.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +10.04 while generating a return on equity of 0.32.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what OceanPal Inc. (OP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00

Technical Analysis of OceanPal Inc. (OP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [OceanPal Inc., OP], we can find that recorded value of 0.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, OceanPal Inc.’s (OP) raw stochastic average was set at 11.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 200.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6287. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6523. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6748. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5826, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5601. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5365.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Key Stats

There are 8,820K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.60 million. As of now, sales total 9,411 K while income totals -3,796 K.

