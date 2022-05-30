Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) last week performance was 19.58%

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) started the day on May 27, 2022, with a price decrease of -4.01% at $2.87. During the day, the stock rose to $3.13 and sunk to $2.85 before settling in for the price of $2.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EVLV posted a 52-week range of $1.57-$12.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $142.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $107.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $428.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.55.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 102 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.03, operating margin was -220.29 and Pretax Margin of -45.83.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 46.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Director bought 29,081 shares at the rate of 1.80, making the entire transaction reach 52,203 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,081. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s Director bought 70,919 for 1.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 130,221. This particular insider is now the holder of 222,919 in total.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -45.83 while generating a return on equity of -4.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in the upcoming year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.09.

In the same vein, EVLV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.1 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 152.33% that was higher than 144.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.