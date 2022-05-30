Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $17.48: Right on the Precipice

As on May 27, 2022, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.22% to $14.72. During the day, the stock rose to $14.755 and sunk to $14.49 before settling in for the price of $14.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PDM posted a 52-week range of $14.07-$20.35.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -100.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.48.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 134 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.20, operating margin was +17.62 and Pretax Margin of -0.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 85.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 15.23, making the entire transaction reach 15,230 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,594. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 16.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 80,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,408 in total.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -0.25 while generating a return on equity of -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -100.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.89, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1044.69.

In the same vein, PDM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.40, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc., PDM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.69 million was lower the volume of 0.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.22% that was higher than 27.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.