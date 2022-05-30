Portland General Electric Company (POR) is expecting -4.18% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) stock priced at $48.11, up 0.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.74 and dropped to $48.08 before settling in for the closing price of $48.27. POR’s price has ranged from $45.40 to $57.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 4.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.50%. With a float of $88.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2839 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.80, operating margin of +2.14, and the pretax margin is +11.44.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of Portland General Electric Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 95.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 136,838. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $54.73, taking the stock ownership to the 16,513 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $48.79, making the entire transaction worth $243,974. This insider now owns 12,782 shares in total.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.67 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.46 while generating a return on equity of 9.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.30% during the next five years compared to 4.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Portland General Electric Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Portland General Electric Company (POR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.64 million, its volume of 0.76 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Portland General Electric Company’s (POR) raw stochastic average was set at 24.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.90 in the near term. At $49.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.58.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.31 billion, the company has a total of 89,224K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,396 M while annual income is 244,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 626,000 K while its latest quarter income was 60,000 K.