Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

On May 27, 2022, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) opened at $3.94, higher 8.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.25 and dropped to $3.88 before settling in for the closing price of $3.90. Price fluctuations for QSI have ranged from $2.86 to $14.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 82.50% at the time writing. With a float of $84.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 153 workers is very important to gauge.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quantum-Si incorporated is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 38.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 26,374. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 6,581 shares at a rate of $4.01, taking the stock ownership to the 870,669 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 6,478 for $4.01, making the entire transaction worth $25,961. This insider now owns 335,015 shares in total.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 31.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)

The latest stats from [Quantum-Si incorporated, QSI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.65 million was inferior to 1.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Quantum-Si incorporated’s (QSI) raw stochastic average was set at 27.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.49. The third major resistance level sits at $4.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.63.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Key Stats

There are currently 138,665K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 542.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -94,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -35,180 K.