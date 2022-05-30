Recent developments with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.44 cents.

A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) stock priced at $33.57, up 2.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.25 and dropped to $32.50 before settling in for the closing price of $33.33. ARWR’s price has ranged from $27.87 to $93.66 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 287.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -61.70%. With a float of $102.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.55 million.

In an organization with 329 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 67.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 7,598,864. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 146,388 shares at a rate of $51.91, taking the stock ownership to the 4,057,634 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 05, when Company’s General Counsel sold 32,500 for $61.72, making the entire transaction worth $2,005,875. This insider now owns 348,875 shares in total.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.41 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -101.85 while generating a return on equity of -32.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -61.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.33% during the next five years compared to -0.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.68 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.61.

During the past 100 days, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ARWR) raw stochastic average was set at 16.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.28. However, in the short run, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.80. Second resistance stands at $35.40. The third major resistance level sits at $36.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.90. The third support level lies at $31.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.52 billion, the company has a total of 105,736K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 138,290 K while annual income is -140,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 151,810 K while its latest quarter income was 44,370 K.