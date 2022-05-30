Recent developments with Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.38 cents.

May 27, 2022, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) trading session started at the price of $22.52, that was 2.77% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.14 and dropped to $22.51 before settling in for the closing price of $22.37. A 52-week range for EPRT has been $21.31 – $32.92.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 71.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 86.40%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 37 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.36, operating margin of +52.43, and the pretax margin is +41.82.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.23) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +41.51 while generating a return on equity of 5.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.82% during the next five years compared to 66.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)

The latest stats from [Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., EPRT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.67 million was inferior to 0.85 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s (EPRT) raw stochastic average was set at 20.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.51. The third major resistance level sits at $23.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.25. The third support level lies at $21.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Key Stats

There are 131,152K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.93 billion. As of now, sales total 230,230 K while income totals 95,730 K. Its latest quarter income was 70,120 K while its last quarter net income were 26,700 K.