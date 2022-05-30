SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) posted a 3.42% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) kicked off on May 27, 2022, at the price of $62.39, up 0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.76 and dropped to $62.11 before settling in for the closing price of $62.38. Over the past 52 weeks, SLG has traded in a range of $59.09-$85.65.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -14.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.50%. With a float of $60.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.35 million.

The firm has a total of 931 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.94, operating margin of +45.04, and the pretax margin is +58.06.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of SL Green Realty Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 282,946. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,476 shares at a rate of $81.40, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Director sold 3,560 for $77.31, making the entire transaction worth $275,224. This insider now owns 3,616 shares in total.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +54.90 while generating a return on equity of 9.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.84% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SL Green Realty Corp., SLG], we can find that recorded value of 0.91 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.14.

During the past 100 days, SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) raw stochastic average was set at 14.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $62.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $63.15. The third major resistance level sits at $63.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $61.58.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.00 billion has total of 64,124K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 843,990 K in contrast with the sum of 457,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 187,960 K and last quarter income was 13,140 K.