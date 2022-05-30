Search
admin
admin

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) volume hits 0.68 million: A New Opening for Investors

Top Picks

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) started the day on May 27, 2022, with a price increase of 21.32% at $7.91. During the day, the stock rose to $8.00 and sunk to $6.51 before settling in for the price of $6.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOUN posted a 52-week range of $4.34-$18.14.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.
Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!
Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $149.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.28 billion.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. SoundHound AI Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 10.70% institutional ownership.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.13.

In the same vein, SOUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.54 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.51% While, its Average True Range was 1.71.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as SVF Investment Corp. (SVFA) last week performance was 0.10%

Sana Meer -
As on May 27, 2022, SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SVFA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.10% to $9.82. During the day,...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) market cap hits 1.89 billion

Steve Mayer -
On May 27, 2022, Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) opened at $10.93, higher 0.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -1.68% last month.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) stock priced at $24.85, up 2.44% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.