SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) volume hits 0.68 million: A New Opening for Investors

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) started the day on May 27, 2022, with a price increase of 21.32% at $7.91. During the day, the stock rose to $8.00 and sunk to $6.51 before settling in for the price of $6.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOUN posted a 52-week range of $4.34-$18.14.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $149.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.28 billion.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. SoundHound AI Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 10.70% institutional ownership.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.13.

In the same vein, SOUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.54 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.51% While, its Average True Range was 1.71.