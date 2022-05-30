Tenneco Inc. (TEN) kicked off at the price of $16.96: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $16.90, soaring 1.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.01 and dropped to $16.72 before settling in for the closing price of $16.74. Within the past 52 weeks, TEN’s price has moved between $9.51 and $22.75.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 16.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 102.20%. With a float of $81.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 71000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tenneco Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 84.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 276,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $13.80, taking the stock ownership to the 77,544 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Director bought 729 for $13.49, making the entire transaction worth $9,834. This insider now owns 54,033 shares in total.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.65) by -$0.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 51.50% during the next five years compared to -41.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.82 million, its volume of 0.95 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Tenneco Inc.’s (TEN) raw stochastic average was set at 74.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.07 in the near term. At $17.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.49.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.40 billion based on 83,380K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,035 M and income totals 35,000 K. The company made 4,649 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -38,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.