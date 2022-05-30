TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) is 2.06% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) kicked off on May 27, 2022, at the price of $14.10, up 3.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.49 and dropped to $14.10 before settling in for the closing price of $14.02. Over the past 52 weeks, TTMI has traded in a range of $9.76-$15.89.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -2.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 426.60%. With a float of $95.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.95, operating margin of +6.09, and the pretax margin is +3.12.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 4,635. In this transaction VP, Corporate Controller of this company sold 323 shares at a rate of $14.35, taking the stock ownership to the 22,890 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s sold 17,862 for $14.09, making the entire transaction worth $251,760. This insider now owns 26,392 shares in total.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +2.42 while generating a return on equity of 3.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 426.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 7.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TTM Technologies Inc.’s (TTMI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI)

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.68 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, TTM Technologies Inc.’s (TTMI) raw stochastic average was set at 76.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.59 in the near term. At $14.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.96. The third support level lies at $13.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.42 billion has total of 101,630K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,249 M in contrast with the sum of 54,410 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 581,260 K and last quarter income was 17,250 K.