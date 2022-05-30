Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $9.39, soaring 3.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.805 and dropped to $9.25 before settling in for the closing price of $9.33. Within the past 52 weeks, VIST’s price has moved between $3.27 and $10.06.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 225.90%. With a float of $73.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.43 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.24, operating margin of +26.62, and the pretax margin is +23.42.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. is 15.96%, while institutional ownership is 25.76%.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.39) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 9.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 225.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Trading Performance Indicators

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

The latest stats from [Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V., VIST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.76 million was superior to 0.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s (VIST) raw stochastic average was set at 91.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.12. The third major resistance level sits at $10.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.77.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 852.46 million based on 89,015K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 652,190 K and income totals 50,650 K. The company made 207,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 15,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.