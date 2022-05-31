10.92% volatility in CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) last month: This is a red flag warning

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.10, soaring 15.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.55 and dropped to $3.05 before settling in for the closing price of $3.01. Within the past 52 weeks, CVM’s price has moved between $2.49 and $27.28.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.60%. With a float of $41.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.12 million.

In an organization with 43 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CEL-SCI Corporation is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 19, was worth 168,750. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $11.25, taking the stock ownership to the 104,899 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 06, when Company’s Director bought 1,250 for $8.00, making the entire transaction worth $10,000. This insider now owns 4,431 shares in total.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Trading Performance Indicators

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.78 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, CEL-SCI Corporation’s (CVM) raw stochastic average was set at 20.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.45. However, in the short run, CEL-SCI Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.68. Second resistance stands at $3.86. The third major resistance level sits at $4.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.68.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 130.39 million based on 43,327K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -36,360 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,820 K in sales during its previous quarter.