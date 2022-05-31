10.98% percent quarterly performance for Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is not indicative of the underlying story

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.23, soaring 14.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.5799 and dropped to $1.2273 before settling in for the closing price of $1.28. Within the past 52 weeks, AEMD’s price has moved between $0.88 and $12.49.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -5.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 65.10%. With a float of $15.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10 employees.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aethlon Medical Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1196.58 while generating a return on equity of -83.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 19.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 65.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

Looking closely at Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.65 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s (AEMD) raw stochastic average was set at 55.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 154.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2530, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2443. However, in the short run, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6208. Second resistance stands at $1.7767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9734. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2682, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0715. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9156.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.70 million based on 15,408K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 660 K and income totals -7,890 K. The company made 20 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.