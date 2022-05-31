12.41% volatility in SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 27, 2022, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) opened at $10.30, higher 41.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.71 and dropped to $10.25 before settling in for the closing price of $9.64. Price fluctuations for SIGA have ranged from $5.32 to $14.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 54.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.20% at the time writing. With a float of $40.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 39 employees.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 37.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 234,600. In this transaction Director of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $7.82, taking the stock ownership to the 100,875 shares.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to 27.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 22.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.89 and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) saw its 5-day average volume 44.17 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, SIGA Technologies Inc.’s (SIGA) raw stochastic average was set at 87.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 235.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.51 in the near term. At $17.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.59.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) Key Stats

There are currently 72,407K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 697.95 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 133,670 K according to its annual income of 69,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,540 K and its income totaled -360 K.