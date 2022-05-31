A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Missfresh Limited (MF) as it 5-day change was -31.62%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 27, 2022, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.93% to $0.16. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1707 and sunk to $0.1541 before settling in for the price of $0.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MF posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$11.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $235.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8137, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.1052.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1429 employees. It has generated 508,695 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -179,586. The stock had 47.06 Receivables turnover and 2.81 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.42, operating margin was -26.82 and Pretax Margin of -26.89.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry. Missfresh Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.94%, in contrast to 3.30% institutional ownership.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -35.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Missfresh Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.70%.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Missfresh Limited (MF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.04.

In the same vein, MF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.46.

Technical Analysis of Missfresh Limited (MF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Missfresh Limited, MF]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.05 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.57 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.0466.

Raw Stochastic average of Missfresh Limited (MF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 129.66% that was lower than 143.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.