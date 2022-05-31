A look at Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (ARCT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On May 27, 2022, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) opened at $16.91, higher 25.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.89 and dropped to $16.40 before settling in for the closing price of $16.61. Price fluctuations for ARCT have ranged from $12.12 to $65.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -117.80% at the time writing. With a float of $22.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.38 million.

The firm has a total of 177 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 78.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 324,000. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer & COO of this company sold 8,100 shares at a rate of $40.00, taking the stock ownership to the 594,448 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer & COO sold 3,633 for $40.00, making the entire transaction worth $145,328. This insider now owns 602,548 shares in total.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.44) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -1647.98 while generating a return on equity of -65.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.53, a number that is poised to hit -1.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., ARCT], we can find that recorded value of 0.63 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.30.

During the past 100 days, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (ARCT) raw stochastic average was set at 32.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 175.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.88. The third major resistance level sits at $26.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Key Stats

There are currently 26,419K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 438.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,400 K according to its annual income of -203,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,240 K and its income totaled -51,170 K.