Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A look at Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s (BEAM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) kicked off on May 27, 2022, at the price of $32.91, up 10.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.10 and dropped to $32.15 before settling in for the closing price of $32.56. Over the past 52 weeks, BEAM has traded in a range of $27.77-$138.52.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -37.70%. With a float of $57.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 341 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.29, operating margin of -757.01, and the pretax margin is -714.91.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Beam Therapeutics Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 759,597. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $37.98, taking the stock ownership to the 143,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s CEO sold 30,000 for $37.98, making the entire transaction worth $1,139,302. This insider now owns 1,118,520 shares in total.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.32) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of -714.91 while generating a return on equity of -69.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s (BEAM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 37.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.61, a number that is poised to hit -1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.14 million, its volume of 1.15 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.89.

During the past 100 days, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s (BEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 15.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.40 in the near term. At $38.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.50.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.29 billion has total of 70,267K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 51,840 K in contrast with the sum of -370,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,430 K and last quarter income was -69,210 K.

Newsletter

 

