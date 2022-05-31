Search
A look at Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s (LITM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Markets

A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) stock priced at $3.08, up 13.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.425 and dropped to $2.811 before settling in for the closing price of $3.01. LITM’s price has ranged from $2.42 to $18.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -203.20%. With a float of $6.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.84 million.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is 65.87%, while institutional ownership is 2.30%.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -203.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 15.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13

Technical Analysis of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM)

Looking closely at Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s (LITM) raw stochastic average was set at 12.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 124.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.63. Second resistance stands at $3.83. The third major resistance level sits at $4.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.40.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 53.69 million, the company has a total of 13,010K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -430 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2,200 K.

