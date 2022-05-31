A major move is in the offing as TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) market cap hits 315.70 million

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) kicked off on May 27, 2022, at the price of $1.41, up 11.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.57 and dropped to $1.4008 before settling in for the closing price of $1.39. Over the past 52 weeks, TMC has traded in a range of $1.12-$15.39.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -174.30%. With a float of $122.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.07 million.

The firm has a total of 31 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of TMC the metals company Inc. is 7.70%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 3,997,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,625,000 shares at a rate of $2.46, taking the stock ownership to the 45,705,976 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s Director bought 460,000 for $2.21, making the entire transaction worth $1,016,600. This insider now owns 44,080,976 shares in total.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -174.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TMC the metals company Inc.’s (TMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TMC the metals company Inc., TMC], we can find that recorded value of 0.91 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, TMC the metals company Inc.’s (TMC) raw stochastic average was set at 19.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7940, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4339. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6131. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6761. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7823. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4439, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3377. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2747.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 315.70 million has total of 226,781K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -141,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -21,120 K.