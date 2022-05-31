Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 354,760 K

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $28.14, soaring 8.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.87 and dropped to $28.14 before settling in for the closing price of $28.02. Within the past 52 weeks, AFRM’s price has moved between $13.64 and $176.65.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -208.70%. With a float of $194.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2233 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.23, operating margin of -7.34, and the pretax margin is -49.77.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 116,940. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,898 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 4,499,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 28,038 for $30.13, making the entire transaction worth $844,785. This insider now owns 4,495,616 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.51) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -49.50 while generating a return on equity of -28.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -208.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) saw its 5-day average volume 20.6 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 15.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.69.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 23.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 219.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 149.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.43 in the near term. At $32.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.97.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.03 billion based on 286,430K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 870,460 K and income totals -430,920 K. The company made 354,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -54,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.