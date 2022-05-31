AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) 14-day ATR is 0.33: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) started the day on May 27, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.75% at $2.80. During the day, the stock rose to $2.89 and sunk to $2.73 before settling in for the price of $2.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGRI posted a 52-week range of $1.12-$8.45.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -130.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.26.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Farm Products Industry. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.26%, in contrast to 5.60% institutional ownership.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -141.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -130.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33.

In the same vein, AGRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.66, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.82 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 226.68% that was higher than 205.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.