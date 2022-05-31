Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,529 M

A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) stock priced at $2.94, up 0.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.00 and dropped to $2.93 before settling in for the closing price of $2.94. ABEV’s price has ranged from $2.43 to $3.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.00%. With a float of $4.40 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.74 billion.

In an organization with 53000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.21, operating margin of +22.64, and the pretax margin is +19.04.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +17.39 while generating a return on equity of 16.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.90% during the next five years compared to 39.83% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ambev S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 28.2 million. That was better than the volume of 25.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Ambev S.A.’s (ABEV) raw stochastic average was set at 54.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.90. However, in the short run, Ambev S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.00. Second resistance stands at $3.03. The third major resistance level sits at $3.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.86.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 46.59 billion, the company has a total of 15,737,155K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,500 M while annual income is 2,348 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,529 M while its latest quarter income was 653,190 K.