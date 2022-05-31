American Well Corporation (AMWL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.45 million

On May 27, 2022, American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) opened at $3.51, higher 10.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.89 and dropped to $3.495 before settling in for the closing price of $3.48. Price fluctuations for AMWL have ranged from $2.52 to $14.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.10% at the time writing. With a float of $199.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $268.00 million.

The firm has a total of 1035 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.90, operating margin of -71.47, and the pretax margin is -70.82.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Well Corporation is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 51.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 18, was worth 145,741. In this transaction Chairman, co-CEO of this company sold 40,720 shares at a rate of $3.58, taking the stock ownership to the 2,509,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 18, when Company’s President, International sold 16,926 for $3.58, making the entire transaction worth $60,626. This insider now owns 523,035 shares in total.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -69.76 while generating a return on equity of -14.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Well Corporation (AMWL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Well Corporation (AMWL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Well Corporation, AMWL], we can find that recorded value of 2.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) raw stochastic average was set at 40.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.14. The third major resistance level sits at $4.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.21.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Key Stats

There are currently 266,305K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 926.71 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 252,790 K according to its annual income of -176,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 64,230 K and its income totaled -70,040 K.