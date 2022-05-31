Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) is expecting -38.04% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) stock priced at $5.43, up 11.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.40 and dropped to $5.20 before settling in for the closing price of $5.62. APYX’s price has ranged from $3.01 to $17.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 40.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.80%. With a float of $30.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.43 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 272 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Apyx Medical Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -1.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Apyx Medical Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.42 million, its volume of 6.21 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Apyx Medical Corporation’s (APYX) raw stochastic average was set at 30.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 184.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 135.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.71 in the near term. At $7.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.31.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 193.62 million, the company has a total of 34,453K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 48,520 K while annual income is -15,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,490 K while its latest quarter income was -5,950 K.