Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is 8.90% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

May 27, 2022, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) trading session started at the price of $4.22, that was 1.66% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.31 and dropped to $4.205 before settling in for the closing price of $4.22. A 52-week range for BBD has been $2.94 – $5.03.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -1.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -24.70%. With a float of $7.60 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.69 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 87488 workers is very important to gauge.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Banco Bradesco S.A. is 35.30%, while institutional ownership is 18.00%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.12) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.60% during the next five years compared to -2.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

The latest stats from [Banco Bradesco S.A., BBD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 34.76 million was inferior to 41.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (BBD) raw stochastic average was set at 98.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.37. The third major resistance level sits at $4.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.16. The third support level lies at $4.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Key Stats

There are 10,690,988K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 41.32 billion. As of now, sales total 28,376 M while income totals 4,067 M. Its latest quarter income was 9,721 M while its last quarter net income were 1,342 M.