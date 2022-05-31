BYFC (Broadway Financial Corporation) climbed 13.03 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On May 27, 2022, Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) opened at $1.56, higher 13.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.78 and dropped to $1.55 before settling in for the closing price of $1.53. Price fluctuations for BYFC have ranged from $1.25 to $4.28 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 10.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -184.90% at the time writing. With a float of $32.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 78 employees.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Broadway Financial Corporation is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 21.10%.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -14.48 while generating a return on equity of -4.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -184.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01

Technical Analysis of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)

Looking closely at Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.44 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Broadway Financial Corporation’s (BYFC) raw stochastic average was set at 39.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5509, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3605. However, in the short run, Broadway Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8267. Second resistance stands at $1.9183. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4583. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3667.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) Key Stats

There are currently 73,504K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 71.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 27,970 K according to its annual income of -4,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,290 K and its income totaled 960 K.