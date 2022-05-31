Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) EPS growth this year is -18.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) established initial surge of 8.07% at $0.21, as the Stock market unbolted on May 27, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $0.213 and sunk to $0.187 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CALA posted a 52-week range of $0.15-$2.59.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3188, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9977.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Calithera Biosciences Inc. industry. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 44.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s Director sold 48,190 shares at the rate of 0.88, making the entire transaction reach 42,407 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 66,094. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s PRESIDENT & CEO bought 100,000 for 0.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 84,670. This particular insider is now the holder of 557,188 in total.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in the upcoming year.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.96.

In the same vein, CALA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Calithera Biosciences Inc., CALA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.76 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.0302.

Raw Stochastic average of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 208.75% that was higher than 160.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.