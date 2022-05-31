Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On May 27, 2022, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) opened at $0.66, higher 1.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.68 and dropped to $0.64 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. Price fluctuations for CEI have ranged from $0.33 to $4.85 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -43.30% annually for the last half of the decade.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -25.93, operating margin of -1265.94, and the pretax margin is -2169.25.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 0.69%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -2169.25 while generating a return on equity of -335.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 900.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.55

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 21.06 million. That was inferior than the volume of 53.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 13.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 153.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7979, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0048. However, in the short run, Camber Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6770. Second resistance stands at $0.6950. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7120. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6420, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6250. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6070.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

There are currently 58,455K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 270.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 400 K according to its annual income of -3,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 140 K and its income totaled -68,160 K.