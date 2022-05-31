Can NIO Inc.’s (NIO) hike of 0.79% in a week be considered a lucky break?

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $16.16, soaring 3.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.69 and dropped to $15.67 before settling in for the closing price of $16.03. Within the past 52 weeks, NIO’s price has moved between $11.67 and $55.13.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -41.70%. With a float of $1.33 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.61 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15204 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.35, operating margin of -12.86, and the pretax margin is -11.17.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NIO Inc. is 0.46%, while institutional ownership is 36.80%.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -29.26 while generating a return on equity of -34.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.15% during the next five years compared to -14.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

NIO Inc. (NIO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

The latest stats from [NIO Inc., NIO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 54.92 million was inferior to 67.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, NIO Inc.’s (NIO) raw stochastic average was set at 24.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.33. The third major resistance level sits at $17.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.29. The third support level lies at $14.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.75 billion based on 1,669,006K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,671 M and income totals -625,450 K. The company made 1,622 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -336,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.