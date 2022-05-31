Search
Shaun Noe
Can Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s (NCLH) hike of 5.88% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Company News

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) kicked off on May 27, 2022, at the price of $15.48, up 5.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.21 and dropped to $15.467 before settling in for the closing price of $15.39. Over the past 52 weeks, NCLH has traded in a range of $13.00-$33.95.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -33.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.70%. With a float of $417.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $417.74 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 34700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -249.20, operating margin of -386.77, and the pretax margin is -694.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 1,512,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $15.12, taking the stock ownership to the 489,917 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Vice Chair, Pres. & CEO OC sold 33,863 for $25.12, making the entire transaction worth $850,670. This insider now owns 137,426 shares in total.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.82 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.53) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of -695.48 while generating a return on equity of -132.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s (NCLH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

The latest stats from [Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., NCLH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 24.67 million was superior to 21.8 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s (NCLH) raw stochastic average was set at 29.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.70. The third major resistance level sits at $17.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.22. The third support level lies at $14.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.45 billion has total of 419,101K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 647,990 K in contrast with the sum of -4,507 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 521,940 K and last quarter income was -982,710 K.

