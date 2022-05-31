Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,623 M

On May 27, 2022, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) opened at $13.35, higher 5.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.97 and dropped to $13.33 before settling in for the closing price of $13.21. Price fluctuations for CCL have ranged from $11.56 to $31.52 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -35.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.90% at the time writing. With a float of $901.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.14 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 39000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -230.03, operating margin of -328.14, and the pretax margin is -499.06.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 53.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,175,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $11.76, taking the stock ownership to the 870,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 28, when Company’s President & CEO sold 95,796 for $19.08, making the entire transaction worth $1,827,970. This insider now owns 366,527 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2022, the company posted -$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.01) by -$0.57. This company achieved a net margin of -497.96 while generating a return on equity of -58.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.95% during the next five years compared to -33.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.31, a number that is poised to hit -1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

The latest stats from [Carnival Corporation & plc, CCL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 45.56 million was superior to 38.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CCL) raw stochastic average was set at 19.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.40. The third major resistance level sits at $14.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.90.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Key Stats

There are currently 989,701K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,908 M according to its annual income of -9,501 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,623 M and its income totaled -1,891 M.