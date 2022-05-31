Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) 20 Days SMA touches 107.53%: The odds favor the bear

Markets

A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) stock priced at $1.14, up 10.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.23 and dropped to $1.07 before settling in for the closing price of $1.11. CBIO’s price has ranged from $0.35 to $5.20 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 79.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.10%. With a float of $27.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 45 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.52, operating margin of -1140.99, and the pretax margin is -1198.32.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 31.50%.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.46 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1198.32 while generating a return on equity of -150.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)

Looking closely at Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO), its last 5-days average volume was 67.2 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s (CBIO) raw stochastic average was set at 75.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 518.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 222.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6153, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8160. However, in the short run, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2833. Second resistance stands at $1.3367. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0167. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9633.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 34.90 million, the company has a total of 31,477K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,340 K while annual income is -87,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 790 K while its latest quarter income was -14,540 K.

Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

