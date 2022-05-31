ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) 20 Days SMA touches 18.86%: The odds favor the bear

On May 27, 2022, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) opened at $11.86, higher 13.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.49 and dropped to $11.85 before settling in for the closing price of $11.81. Price fluctuations for CHPT have ranged from $8.50 to $36.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -18.10% at the time writing.

The firm has a total of 1436 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.30, operating margin of -110.14, and the pretax margin is -56.09.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 60.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 22, was worth 3,655,125. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 250,000 shares at a rate of $14.62, taking the stock ownership to the 2,766,428 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s Director sold 81,173 for $16.18, making the entire transaction worth $1,313,169. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2022, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -54.87 while generating a return on equity of -50.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ChargePoint Holdings Inc., CHPT], we can find that recorded value of 9.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 9.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) raw stochastic average was set at 39.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.57. The third major resistance level sits at $15.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.73.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Key Stats

There are currently 335,940K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 241,010 K according to its annual income of -132,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 79,340 K and its income totaled -60,150 K.