China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) PE Ratio stood at $4.80: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on May 27, 2022, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) started slowly as it slid -0.45% to $1.10. During the day, the stock rose to $1.21 and sunk to $1.055 before settling in for the price of $1.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLEU posted a 52-week range of $0.74-$4.85.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7241, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7778.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 80 employees. It has generated 122,515 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 29,480. The stock had 1.07 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.06, operating margin was +28.60 and Pretax Margin of +30.10.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.20%, in contrast to 2.90% institutional ownership.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +24.06 while generating a return on equity of 14.37.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 25.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.80.

In the same vein, CLEU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.23.

Technical Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [China Liberal Education Holdings Limited, CLEU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.89 million was better the volume of 1.08 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.4986.

Raw Stochastic average of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 262.25% that was higher than 154.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.