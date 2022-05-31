Compass Inc. (COMP) kicked off at the price of $6.01: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On May 27, 2022, Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) opened at $5.45, higher 12.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.17 and dropped to $5.406 before settling in for the closing price of $5.36. Price fluctuations for COMP have ranged from $3.76 to $17.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 102.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -116.80% at the time writing. With a float of $400.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $415.38 million.

The firm has a total of 4775 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.83, operating margin of -6.97, and the pretax margin is -7.71.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Compass Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 64.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 161,700. In this transaction Director of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $5.39, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 400 for $11.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,400. This insider now owns 331,361 shares in total.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.31) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -7.70 while generating a return on equity of -67.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -116.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Compass Inc. (COMP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compass Inc. (COMP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Compass Inc., COMP], we can find that recorded value of 4.0 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Compass Inc.’s (COMP) raw stochastic average was set at 40.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.63. The third major resistance level sits at $7.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.79.

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Key Stats

There are currently 428,849K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,421 M according to its annual income of -494,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,397 M and its income totaled -188,000 K.