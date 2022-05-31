Creatd Inc. (CRTD) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.93

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) open the trading on May 27, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -14.06% to $1.10. During the day, the stock rose to $1.29 and sunk to $1.00 before settling in for the price of $1.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRTD posted a 52-week range of $0.62-$9.80.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 80.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9761, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0641.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 56 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -34.43, operating margin was -751.98 and Pretax Margin of -869.34.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Creatd Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 7.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 17, this organization’s Executive Chairman bought 2,330 shares at the rate of 0.74, making the entire transaction reach 1,732 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 650,073. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 27, Company’s Executive Chairman bought 3,034 for 0.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,851. This particular insider is now the holder of 647,743 in total.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$3.2 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.66) by -$2.54. This company achieved a net margin of -867.33 while generating a return on equity of -1,022.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Creatd Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.60%.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Creatd Inc. (CRTD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.26.

In the same vein, CRTD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.65.

Technical Analysis of Creatd Inc. (CRTD)

[Creatd Inc., CRTD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.1760.

Raw Stochastic average of Creatd Inc. (CRTD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 222.72% that was higher than 128.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.